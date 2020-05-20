During a live on Instagram on Tuesday night, 19, Claudia Raia revealed that she and her husband, director Jarbas Homem de Mello, tested positive for the new coronavirus a month ago.

Actress Claudia Raia

Photo: Instagram / @ claudiaraia / Estadão

“We ‘coroned’, everyone at home. At home. Crazy. I went down to get some food and I think it was in the elevator. And this, always using alcohol gel, something crazy. We took all care. We we spent 40 days inside the house without leaving, the four of us inside the house. I think I took the elevator (from the building where he lives) “, said Claudia when mentioning her children Enzo and Sophia.

The actress, who gave an interview to Harper’s Bazaa, said the first day she realized she was sick was the worst. “I had a lot of headache, about three days of a lot of headache. On the first day, it seemed like I had participated in MMA, I was destroyed! I lost my sense of smell and I had a cough that lasted four, five days, but really light . But at the time we realized that it was not normal “, he details.

She said the couple tested positive for coronavirus, but the doctor said the children would not need to test, but to be monitored. Asked why she did not reveal earlier that she had contracted the virus, Claudia Raia was concerned with public opinion regarding the severity of the disease. “I didn’t say before to not be a bad example. People would think: ‘Look, you didn’t leave the house and you got it anyway, so I’m going to leave’, you know? Only we have to understand that this disease has a choice It depends on the viral load you get. You can get a very violent one and a smaller one “, he evaluates.

After the interview, Claudia Raia made some stories to reassure the fans. “I’m here to worry you. Jarbas and I are already healed of coronavirus. We repeated the exam now, thirty days later, and it was negative. So, everything is fine “, she said. The actress took the opportunity to ask people to respect her Quarantine. “To ask, once again, dearly, that they stay at home. Whoever can, of course. And that they take all measures: wash their hands often, wear masks. Mask saved, ok?”, He concluded.

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.