The State of São Paulo recorded 2,556 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data released this Sunday, 31, by the State Department of Health – the total number of cases reached 109,698. The number of people killed increased from 7,532 to 7,615 on Saturday for this Sunday, an increase of 83 cases.

Despite the low numbers compared to previous days, something common on Sundays, São Paulo ended the week with 1,452 deaths from coronavirus, higher than the data from the previous week, when 1,381 deaths were recorded. This shows that the pandemic in the state is still growing. This past week, the highest number of new cases per day of the pandemic in the State, since March, were reached, this Thursday (6,382), Friday (5,691) and this Saturday (5,586).

According to the State Department of Health, 526 cities in São Paulo have records of the disease. Among the fatal victims are 4,422 men and 3,193 women. Deaths continue to be concentrated in patients aged 60 or over, totaling 72.8% of deaths.

The occupancy rate of beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is 71.6% in the State and 84.7% in Greater São Paulo.

Even with the increase in new infections by the new coronavirus, starting this Monday, June 1st, part of the cities in the interior of the state will begin processes of economic reopening. Specifically in the capital, the city hall published on Saturday, in the Official Gazette of the City, the rules for reopening part of the commercial activities in the city during the quarantine period, which was renewed for another 15 days. Last Friday, Greater São Paulo received authorization from the João Doria management (PSDB) to start plans, separated into sub-regions, with proposals for commercial reopening.

