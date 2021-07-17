On the brink of divorce, Prince Albert and Charlène say | .

A new scandal is about to shake the royal house in Monaco after the news circulated that the prince albert and his wife Charlène could be preparing for an assumption “divorce imminent”.

In the midst of various speculations, some experts assure that the fate of the couple made up of Prince Albert of Monaco and Charlène, has been decided and set out on the road to separation.

It was the absence of the princess Charlene from Monaco, one of the first alerts in the German press, the “consort” of the prince, has remained for three months with her children in South Africa, which has given rise to various rumors that the separation from the “Monegasque” is close .

Headlines in French newspapers such as “Ici Paris” and in Germans, such as the weekly “Bunte” who have not given respite to this news by stating or questioning whether “Has the time for divorce come”, “It is over for her.”

However, for the press there would be more than enough reasons to think about this possibility, since various crisis rumors have been handling for several weeks.

These were accentuated mainly from July 1, on their 10th wedding anniversary, in which curiously they did not spend it together like every year.

In a possible attempt to deflect the rumors, Charlène Wittstock, posted on her Instagram account videos and messages of “love” for her husband Albert Alexandre Louis Pierre Grimaldi, and their two children.

Apparently, he has also attributed his absences from recent public events to the fact that he suffers from a condition that he contracted in South Africa, his native country and which, apparently, he has not been able to overcome, which has prevented him from traveling back.

However, the German magazine has been forceful in stating that it would only be the excuses on the part of the former swimmer who, according to the weekly, remains in her native place of her own free will and has tried to cover up the separation, which had already occurred since long ago they assure.

Charlène and the prince have been going their separate ways for several months. Lives alone in South Africa, he takes care of the twins in Monaco. Evidence grows that the marriage has finally broken up, reads the cover of the magazine.

They even refer that this had already happened since “His Serene Highness”, mother of the princes, Jaime and Gabriela, attended the funeral of King Zulu Goodwill Zwelithini, at which time she was already staying in that country, the “former champion Olympian “is originally from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

According to the latest reports, since last November, the Palace has made some movements to prepare for divorce and they are headed by the asset manager close to the current sovereign prince, Albert II of Monaco, brother of Carolina and Stefanía de Monaco.

They even assure that the princess had already been looking for a house in Johannesburg, in the Benoni neighborhood, where her parents and brother Sean live.

The descendant of Germans, Charlène Wittstock, called the “unhappy princess” in the press, married the eldest descendant of the “Grimaldi” dynasty on July 2, 2011 in Monte Carlo.

Who is Alberto de Monaco?

The son of Rainier II and Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco, he is the current sovereign prince of Monaco who succeeds his father since 2005. His full name is Alberto Alejandro Luis Pedro Grimaldi and he is married to the South African Charlene Wittstock, today Princess Charlene from Monaco.

So far, official sources have not confirmed anything about these rumors, only time will show if the royals’ marriage is living its last days.