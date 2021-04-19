On the bed and in black, Lana Rhoades shows her silhouette | Instagram

The cute actress Lana Rhoades once again wasted beauty to the thousand after sharing a photograph where she looks radiant, as she showed off her beautiful figure on the bed, leaving millions of people hallucinating with her.

Rhoades already knew what he wanted to be when he grew up, since from the age of 13 he had his destiny marked: To be an adult film star.

It was during the podcast “Call Her Daddy” with presenter Alexandra Cooper, where the star commented that she wanted to join this industry since she was a teenager, something very strange for other girls her age.

On this occasion, a photograph was the one that stole thousands of sighs, as he delighted his fans posing from the bed and wearing very little black clothes.

This is going to sound very, very strange, but I knew that I was going to be a star of probably at the age of 13, or maybe 12, “he confessed in said podcast.

Lana, who has participated in more than 269 scenes of the movie theater For adults, she commented that at that time she thought that adult cinema was glamorous, and that this could get her out of the precarious economic situation that she lived in her childhood.

However, as the years went by, he realized that reality was different when he recorded his first scene.