On the alarming change, now young people die from covid in Brazil

(Bloomberg) – In the worst period of the pandemic, with daily records of infections and deaths, Brazil faces a new discouraging fact: the growing number of deaths among young people.

So far this month, according to government data, around 2,030 Brazilians between the ages of 30 and 39 have died from covid, more than double the number registered in January. Among those in their 40s, there were 4,150 deaths in March, up from 1,823 in January, and among those aged 20-29, deaths increased from 242 to 505.

“Before, the risk factor for dying from covid-19 was being older, having some comorbidity,” said Domingos Alves, a professor of medicine who is part of the national monitoring group. “Now, the risk is to be Brazilian.”

On Friday, Fiocruz, a nonprofit health organization, released a report showing the same trend with slightly different numbers.

The report says that cases among people ages 30 to 59 increased from the beginning of the year to mid-March at a rate almost double the national average of 316%. In those age groups, deaths increased by at least 317%, compared to 223% in Brazil as a whole.

In Sao Paulo, the country’s richest and most populous state, the increase is especially prominent in private hospitals, state Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn said in an interview. Those aged 60 and over continue to dominate hospital admissions, but the share of those under 50 has risen 15% from 10% last year.

In the state capital, more and more people between the ages of 20 and 54 are being infected, the city’s Health Secretary Edson Aparecido told GloboNews TV on Friday. Younger patients wait longer to seek medical attention, which is why more sick people arrive.

The explanation for the rising rate of infection among young people, in a country that is overwhelmingly young, remains unclear, although officials and medical experts suggest several possibilities. First, throughout 2020, local and regional restrictions hampered socialization. That changed with the holidays, the new year, and the loosening of confinement.

Second, a variant first detected in the Amazon city of Manaus is likely partly to blame, according to Jaques Sztajnbok, who helps run the intensive care unit at the Emílio Ribas hospital, one of Brazil’s leading facilities for diseases. infectious. Patients get heavily ill with that variant or with the UK variant, which is also more contagious. A study carried out in Sao Paulo found one of the two variants in 71% of the cases.

Third, vaccines are limited in Brazil and there is no set date to vaccinate the youngest.

Fernando Brum, director of the Santa Casa de Sorocaba hospital, said that the mutation of the virus to a much more contagious version with a viral load that sickens people more quickly and aggressively has caused young people to go from mostly asymptomatic cases to be seriously affected.

Brum, whose hospital is a two-hour drive from Sao Paulo, says ICUs are also packed with people in their 30s. He estimates that the age of hospitalized covid-19 patients has decreased by 50% compared to 2020.

“The intensive care unit is constantly and uninterruptedly busy,” he said. 30-year-old patients occupy at least half of those beds, and the average time they spend in the hospital has tripled from last year. It’s been down recently for a sad reason: patients die faster.

Brazil has become the epicenter of the pandemic, recently reporting records of more than 100,000 cases and 3,650 deaths a day. Home to 212 million people, the country is only behind the US in number of victims of the virus. Although vaccines have started to be applied in the last week, the 19 million doses deployed so far have only covered 7% of the population with one dose and have fully vaccinated only 2%.

Original Note: Younger Brazilians Are Dying From Covid in an Alarming New Shift

