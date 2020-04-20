By Thin Lei Win

ROME (Thomson . Foundation) – As many nations have banned clusters to curb the spread of coronavirus, environmentalists are celebrating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day virtually and calling for action through apps, online seminars and digital campaigns.

The annual initiative to raise awareness about the environment and inspire actions to protect it, held every April 22, takes place this year amid a health crisis that causes unprecedented confinements in countries around the world.

But organizers and environmentalists are moving the events forward – this time with low-carbon digital tools.

One, Earth Challenge 2020, is an app that allows users to take photos and uploads to provide local data on key environmental issues, such as air quality or plastic pollution.

Its supporters – the Earth Day Network, organizer of the original Earth Day, the United States Department of State and the research center Wilson Center in Washington – say the information can help create up-to-date assessments of the state of the environment around the world. world.

“An application by nature facilitates public participation,” said Anne Bowser, director of innovation at Wilson Center.

The app’s creators hope that in the coming months it can be expanded to help employees report insect populations and check satellite data about which crops are being grown on the planet to better fight hunger, she told the Thomson . Foundation.

Observations on air quality and food security can be offered even from home sofas while people’s movement is restricted by the pandemic, Bowser said.

Isolation is also an opportunity for people with time to spare to devote themselves to the often deferred task of making their finances climate friendly, said Sophie Cowen, media coordinator for Earth Day Switch.

The website earthddayswitch.org allows British consumers to see if their bank and energy supplier are investing in fossil fuels, the use of which causes most of the greenhouse gas emissions that heat the Earth.

