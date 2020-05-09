Catalan club announces that it does not have a return for Frenchman who will make recovery separately

On the second day of training at Barcelona after a long period of pause due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the Spanish club reported that French defender Samuel Umtiti suffered an injury to his right calf during Saturday’s activity at the Joan Gamper Training Center.

According to Barcelona, ​​there is no deadline for the recovery of Umtiti, who will do the treatment of the injury separately. The French defender has a history of injuries that have left him out of several matches. Last season, he had knee and foot problems, and this season he played only 16 games.

Barcelona and other Spanish clubs, like Valencia and Atlético de Madrid, have already resumed their work aiming at the resumption of football in Spain. The clubs performed covid-19 tests on their players before they returned to work, which has been carried out individually, with the athletes respecting the rules of social distance.

Individual training is the second phase of the protocol detailed by LaLiga for returning to football activities in the country designed to prevent athletes from being infected with the coronavirus. After two days of work, the Barcelona squad will take off this Sunday and return to training on Monday.

Suspended for more than two months due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the Spanish Championship is expected to restart in June and is expected to be completed by the end of July. Barça tops the leaderboard with 58 points, two more than vice-leader and arch-rival Real Madrid.

