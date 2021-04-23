On target Angélica Rivera, Cynthia Klitbo and Aylin Mújica | Instagram

The actress Angélica Rivera reappears with Cynthia klitbo and Aylin Mujica and unleash mockery on social networks.

Angelica Rivera She reappeared on social media after her close friend and colleague Aylin Mujica shared an image of their recent meeting.

The 46-year-old Cuban used her Instagram account to show a snapshot of her meeting with the “former First Lady of Mexico“, as well as from her other artistic friend Cynthia Klitbo.

However, he did not imagine that the photo would provoke endless comments regarding the technology that he used to make the publication.

And next to the image, Mujica wrote: “27 years of friendship. I love them so much. A delight to coincide again ”, the replies of the Internet users regarding the filters did not wait.

Also, through the Instagram account, the former partner of the controversial youtuber “El Rey Grupero”, dedicated a special message to the former actress and the current television presenter “Suelta la Sopa”, Aylín Mujica.

27 years after La Dueña. Thank you for being beautiful in my life, reads the message that accompanies the endearing photograph.

It may interest you.Angelica Rivera will explode on TV with former president

Among various reactions that can be seen in the recent publication, some celebrities such as Maribel Guardia, complimented the three friends with a small message that reads: “Queens”, followed by crown emojis.

On the contrary, some other opinions were strongly launched against Angélica and Aylín, highlighting only their preference for the interpreter of the antagonistic role in the telenovela “María Isabel”, “Támara”.

I love the klitbo but the other two leave me speechless, I don’t admire them at all.

It should be remembered, this is not the first time that “La Klitbo” shares an image next to the histrionic and “former Mexican official” since for many years their friendship would be born within the environment where both developed in their careers.

For a few months Angélica Rivera Hurtado, who currently lives in the United States, has been increasingly active on social networks and it was on this occasion, where she appeared with some of her friends from the entertainment industry.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

So far, Angélica Rivera has not confirmed her return to television despite the fact that she pointed out at some point, she would return to her career very soon, leaving the possibility of her return to the small screen completely on the air.

Although much has been debated about his reincorporation to acting after his past period within the world of politics, Angélica Rivera has not defined when this moment would come.

However, apparently, the former actress of “Destilando Amor” causes a stir in each of her brief appearances, either starring in moments with her daughters or, as in this case, with some celebrities and friends closest to the Mexican .

Similarly, in recent days, both the ex-wife of José Alberto “El Güero Castro and one of the three daughters in common were the target of controversy by reappearing together in a photograph.

It may interest you Angélica Rivera and her daughter Regina reappear in photos

The former couple today mother of the daughters of the producer of “La Desalmada”, a novel starring Livia Brito and José Ron, appeared with the youngest of their daughters, Régina Castro.

After circulating the image on social networks, netizens suggested that because of their outfits and the arrangement shown by Rivera, the two could have been at a party or even in some “club.”

And it is that it is in the social media account of the smallest heiress of the Castros where it is appreciated that there are more photographs of the young women with the famous one, of whom she has also transcended intends to follow her steps in acting.

On the other hand, it should be reiterated that Angélica Rivera has spent several years outside of Mexico and it is now in Miami where she lives most of the time and where she has reappeared mostly enjoying some moments with her youngest daughter.

It may interest you He could lose his life, Fernando Carrillo in a spectacular event

It has been since her last divorce with the former Mexican president, that the star of novels such as “La Dueña”, “Mariana de la noche”, “Destilando amor” and many others moved to that city where she has settled in recent years and he has stayed away from public life.