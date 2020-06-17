The Spanish soccer team will return to the competition on September 3. The team led by Luis Enrique Germany will be measured in the match corresponding to the group stage of the League of Nations.

UEFA has announced the dates on which the teams will play again. Spain will participate in the opening match of the League of Nations, having to face Germany in the clash in which Luis Enrique will return to sit on the team bench. A few days later, Ukraine will be the rival of the national team.

One of the main measures taken by the highest body of European football is that of add one more game to the international windows of October and November, so Spain, instead of playing two games, will play three. In this way, Luis Enrique will have the option to play extra games in preparation for the Euro Cup that will finally be held in 2021.