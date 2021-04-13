On September 27, the trial of Naasón Joaquín García, Apostle of the Light of the World, will begin

A Los Angeles judge established September 27 as a formal date for the start of the trial against Naasón Joaquín García, top leader of the religious organization The Light of the World (LLDM).

At the hearing held this Monday at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center of Los Angeles, Judge Ronald Coen set September 17 as the initial date for the trial preparation hearings, which will formally begin 10 days later.

The legal process against Naason Joaquin Garcia, whose initial date was November 12, 2020, has been postponed several times in response to requests for the defense of the one named by his followers as the “Apostle.”

Thus, after being postponed to January 6, 2021, the judge postponed the formal start date for another month and on February 10 granted the defense lawyers another two months so that they could interview 39 people mentioned by one of the alleged victims.

Judge Coen granted this Monday until September, considering the requests of the defendant’s lawyers who requested sufficient time for the adequate preparation of the trial.

“We anticipate a lengthy trial in which the core beliefs of our church will be misrepresented to make our Christian faith appear strange and different,” the religious organization said in a statement calling for their “right to practice to be respected.” the Christian faith.

The religious organization criticized that a bond of 90 million be maintained for the accused, “despite the fact that many charges have been dismissed by the judge.”

Joaquín García, 51, faces 19 felony charges including rape of a minor, forced oral copulation of a minor, illegal sexual relations, lewd act with a child, and conspiracy and possession of child pornography, as well as other charges for crimes related to the abuse of his position as leader of the religious movement, of Mexican origin.

The LLDM leader is being tried jointly with Susana Medina Oaxaca, who is accused of being his accomplice in the charges of sexual abuse of minors.

Medina Oaxaca, 25, is on probation after posting a $ 150,000 bond, while another defendant, Azalea Rangel Meléndez, is a fugitive from justice.

And Alondra Ocampo, 37, accused of more than 20 serious crimes and considered the main accomplice of the religious leader, pleaded guilty to four counts in October 2020, and her sentencing hearing was scheduled for April 22.

The non-Trinitarian Christian church La Luz del Mundo, which has its international headquarters in Guadalajara, Mexico, was founded in 1926 by Aarón Joaquín, Naasón’s grandfather.

It is currently present in 60 countries and claims to have up to 5 million followers.