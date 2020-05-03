The worldwide Covid-19 pandemic has not been a sufficient reason for sports to be suspended in Nicaragua.

Boxing matches and evenings are held. The athlete is at risk

THE PRESS / ARCHIVE / ÓSCAR NAVARRETE

Stadiums and gyms: Since the April rebellion, the new baseball stadium has been largely uncrowded. More people attend the departments. Dr. Alejandro Lagos says that the most danger is in the gyms because they are more closed than the stadiums.

THE PRESS / ARCHIVE / ÓSCAR NAVARRETE

Leaders: They are aware that it is best to suspend the sport, but most of them only receive instructions and have no ability to decide. Some are political agents of the regime in the mayoralties. “They have no ability to disagree,” says Edgar Tijerino.

Fans: “There is the detail,” says Dr. Alejandro Lagos. “Conscious people know that even given the ticket, they will not attend such an activity,” he adds. The chronicler Miguel Mendoza adds that the Government does not inform the population well and invites them to these events.

Rosendo: In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Rosendo Álvarez’s boxing promoter promoted an evening that was broadcast internationally on ESPN. This is due to the fact that the Government wants to send a message outside Nicaragua that everything is fine here, chroniclers say.

THE PRESS / ARCHIVE / ÓSCAR NAVARRETE

The athletes: Many have expressed not wanting to play, but teams and sports federations are controlled by like-minded members of the Ortega regime and cannot be denied. A Jinotega baseball player, Robbin Zeledón, was suspended for refusing to play. The public can take action, the athlete cannot.

THE PRESS / ARCHIVE / ÓSCAR NAVARRETE

Contact: The most risky sports are basketball, soccer, boxing … “The fighters have accelerated breathing … the arms less than a meter, in the mooring there is air exchange, mucus in the lungs … it is what transmits the coronavirus”, says Alejandro Lagos.

THE PRESS / TAKEN FROM THE INTERNET

Other countries: In most countries of the world, where sports generate more income than in Nicaragua, their championships have been suspended or have already been canceled. Italy, France, Spain, the United States … Nicaragua is one of the few countries where sport takes place as if nothing is happening.