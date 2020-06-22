The Amazon Fire TV Stick will allow you to enjoy the best applications on your television, and it comes with a discount.

Amazon is much more than an online store. The North American company has a whole series of products and services that you can fully enjoy if you join Amazon Prime. Devices like the Echo smart speakers and a whole host of services like Prime Video and Amazon Music. Today we will talk about one of the cheapest and most useful devices.

The Fire tv stick from Amazon is a simple device that will completely change your TV. Now you have the opportunity to buy it with a 38% discount. We tell you everything you can do with it.

A new life for your television

Don’t expect a complicated installation process, with the Fire TV Stick you won’t have to think. You only have to connect the small device –it is very similar to a pen-drive– in one of the HDMI ports on your TV. Connect it to your WiFi network and it is ready to go. Of course, it has a remote for you to control everything.

You will have at your fingertips the best streaming content along with apps like Netflix, HBO, Prime Video and Disney +. All content, in Full HD resolution. You can also enjoy the best music with Spotify, the previously mentioned Amazon Music and many others.

Also, with the Amazon device you can enjoy your virtual assistant, Alexa. Call her on the controller and ask or ask what you want, will be willing to help you at any time. Tell him to find a series, tell you what year Spielberg released his first movie, or ask him about the outcome of your basketball team.

I do not recommend it lightly, I have it on my television and I use it every day. It is fast and very useful, you press two buttons and you are already on Netflix looking for a movie. You already know, you have the possibility of giving a new and intelligent life to your television for less than 25 euros.

An alternative with international shipping

If you want to download the best applications to your television, the Fire TV Stick is not the only way. A Android TV it can also be the perfect tool to install all kinds of applications on a television.

We leave you the Android TV TranSpeed ​​6K, which you can buy on AliExpress with a 26% discount. It has Android 10 and the Google Assistant, so you can ask him anything you can imagine.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

