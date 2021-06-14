On-premise PBX moves to the cloud | News | Communications

UCaaS market in the first quarter. Synergy Research Group.

According to the latest data from Synergy Research Groupthe installed base of on-premises PBX users continues to erode as UCaaS and cloud-hosted solutions gain traction and “eat into the marketplace””. Although the local PBX share of total users is only declining half a percentage point per quarter, that represents strong growth for the many smaller UCaaS and hosted PBX segments. In fact, In the first quarter, the UCaaS user base grew 46% compared to the first quarter of 2020. The biggest beneficiary of this increase has been Microsoft, which now ranks second in terms of UCaaS revenue, after being the fifth ranked company just two quarters earlier. RingCentral continues to lead the market by a wide marginwhile the other leading UCaaS providers are Mitel, 8×8, Vonage, and LogMeIn. Ranked by subscribers rather than revenue, Cisco, Zoom and Fuze occupy a more prominent place.

The total number of UCaaS subscribers now exceeds 17 million and has doubled since the end of 2018

So things, the total number of UCaaS subscribers now exceeds 17 million and has doubled since the end of 2018. While growth is strong in all regions, the global market remains dominated by the United States which represents more than three-quarters of all UCaaS subscribers. The development of this business is still in the early days in most countries and only the UK, Germany and Canada have a reasonably substantial UCaaS subscriber base.

There are many high growth years ahead as thevast installed base of PBX gradually transitions to cloud

“While RingCentral remains in its own field, there is an ongoing battle between the persecuting group of UCaaS providers. Microsoft was late to the party, but is now growing strongly and doubling its UCaaS subscriber base every six months.“observes Jeremy Duke, founder and chief analyst at Synergy Research Group.” The other two particularly high-growth vendors are Zoom and Fuze. While none of them are in the top six when ranked by income, both passed the one million subscriber mark this quarter. The good news, however, is that the market has not yet emerged and there are many years of high growth ahead as the vast installed base of PBXs gradually transition to cloud-based services. “