On October 12, it will have a new hospitalization building before the end of 2023 with 740 rooms and 40 operating rooms.

The 12 de Octubre hospital will open a new hospitalization building before the end of 2023. This Wednesday, in the Governing Council of the Community of Madrid, the first step will be taken to make it a reality: an investment of more than 252 million euros will be approved to build the new facilities of the sanitary complex, which serves thousands of Madrid citizens each day.

As reported by the Ministry of Education, it will have 740 medical-surgical rooms for the hospitalization of adults and children. There will also be 40 operating rooms and areas for major outpatient surgery and resuscitation. In addition, there will be 150 intensive care beds for adults, children and neonates.

The inpatient rooms will be “flexible”: depending on the needs They can be individual or expand to make them double. “The special characteristics of some of them will provide advantages for the administration of radioactive treatments as well as for the isolation and surveillance of patients,” they point out from the department headed by Enrique Ruiz Escudero.

This performance, they have added, is framed within the ‘Hospital infrastructure modernization plan’ that the Community is carrying out to reform the public hospitals in the region, “with special attention to the largest and most important ones”: on October 12, La Paz, the Gregorio Marañón, the San Carlos Clinic, La Princesa, the Ramón and Cajal, that of Móstoles and the Child Jesus.

After the approval of the Governing Council, which comes a week after the definitive endorsement of the comprehensive reform of La Paz, the public tender for the construction of the new building will be published immediately. The more than 252 million necessary to materialize this infrastructure will be linked to the European Regional Development Funds (ERDF) and there will also be resources from the REACT-EU fund.

With the construction of the new building, the final phase of the integral renovation works on October 12 is faced, which was inaugurated in 1973, almost half a century ago. The reform started in 2006 with the construction of the technical facility building and continued in 2011 with the start-up of a facility for outpatient consultations, diagnostic tests, day hospitals and major outpatient surgery.

Currently, the complete reform of the Adult Emergency building is already being carried out, which is nearing completion after an investment of five million. The auditorium is also being renovated, with a capacity for half a thousand attendees. Subsequently, it will act in the areas of Medical Oncology and Radiation Oncology, aimed at outpatient care of cancer patients.