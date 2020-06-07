The face-to-face attention in offices for the presentation of the 2019 income statement begins tomorrow, Monday, June 8, almost a month later than initially planned due to the restrictions of the alarm state.

The service in offices will be carried out only by appointment and only half of the usual spaces will be available to ensure that safety distances are maintained between positions and in common areas.

The appointment times will be periodically opened for a reduced number of days with the aim of adjusting the capacities, so that once the hours for one group of days have been exhausted, taxpayers will have to wait until the next one is enabled.

The rental campaign started on April 1 for the filing of statements online and face-to-face care was scheduled to start on May 13, but it was not possible due to the closing of offices due to the coronavirus epidemic.

In this situation, the Tax Agency reinforced the plan “We call you”, of presentation of the statement by phone, which is still available by appointment. The rental campaign will end on June 30, a date that is brought forward to June 25 for declarations to be paid by direct debit.

According to the data disclosed so far, the Tax Agency (AEAT) has returned in Asturias just over 141.6 million euros to 193,994 taxpayers for the 2019 Individual Income Tax (IRPF) campaign. This amount It represents 10.17% more than in 2018. The agency explains in its statement that the increase is linked to the increase registered in parallel in the presentations themselves, since in these two months 328,634 taxpayers have submitted their declaration, compared to 326,129 that they did in the previous exercise.

The Tax Agency has already returned 4,994 million euros in the country as a whole and two-thirds of the campaign corresponding to 2019 have been exceeded. More than 7,796,000 taxpayers have already received their refund. Therefore, an increase in returns is maintained, reaching 9.7% in the number of declarations and 15.5% in amount.