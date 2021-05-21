on Monday it will be known if it is Agustín, Lola or Palito who leaves

Mediaset and Atresmedia continue to do their tricks to lead prime time on Mondays. If this week Antena 3 broadcast a fake premiere of Mask Singer to delay facing The Dancer (La 1) and Survivors (Telecinco), the contest has not stood still and has changed its mechanics.

Thus, it will be on Monday in Honduras Connection when Jordi González announce who becomes the fourth definitive expelled of reality. This usually happens on Thursdays, in programs presented by Jorge Javier Vázquez. However, this time it will not be that way, in a clear intention to reinforce the delivery of the first day of the week.

But how does this affect the contestants? The already veterans of Banishing Island, Palito and Lola will have to live with a third inhabitant for the first time in his paradise: the presenter Agustín Bravo. This was the one expelled after the audience saved, by order, Sylvia Pantoja, Lara Sajén and Valeria Marini.

The latter had a bittersweet celebration after a hard confrontation with her colleagues, who do not usually value the Italian very positively: “I came here to find happiness and I have found it thanks to this contest, but I feel very bad because my colleagues attack me a lot”, She commented affected while Bravo hugged the others.

“I have eaten the worst of the contest”

“It has been an intense experience. I have a slightly bitter taste in my mouth, because I have eaten the worst of this contest, with the boat, then the corralito … I love you all, you have all given me something, “said the communicator at his farewell at La Palapa.

The public will thus have four days to decide between him, Palito and Lola. These last two are postulated as two quite strong rivals, since they have already defeated Antonio Canales, Marta López and Alexia Rivas.