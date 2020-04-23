Photography: Goyo Ybort

The pandemic caused by the Covid-19 disease has taken tennis players around the world until, at least, Monday, July 13. The third suspended masters 1000 was that of Madrid’s Caja Mágica but the organization of the capital tournament, directed by Feliciano López, soon redirected the event towards an unpublished online version on the ATP circuit.

The Mutua Madrid Open will celebrate its ninth virtual edition (Iván Mesa won in 2019, Carlos Hernández in 2018 and Tomás Rafael Swierk the five previous editions), only this time his character will be Pro and will bring together 32 world figures who will assume command of his PlayStation 4 on the Tennis World Tour from their respective homes.

In both male and female competitions, 16 players will be measured divided into four groups to face a round robin from which the 8 best qualified for the quarterfinals will emerge.

In the ATP tournament you will meet Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Gael Monfils, David Goffin, Kei Nishikori, Fabio Fognini, Diego Schwartzman, Karen Khachanov, Denis Shapovalov, John Isner, Lucas Pouille, David Ferrer and Frances Tiafoe.

And in the WTA tournament Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, Bianca Andreescu, Belinda Bencic, Kiki Bertens, Angelique Kerber, Madison Keys, Caroline Wozniacki, Dona Vekic, Kristina Mladenovic, Carla Suárez, Victoria Azarenka, Johanna Konta, Fiona Ferro, Eugenie Bouchard and Sorana Cirstea.

The configuration of the groups of the group will come out of the draw on Friday, April 24, at 4:00 p.m., an act that will bring together with the ATP and WTA supervisors the director (López) and the CEO of the event, Gerard Tsobanian, as well as the representative of the Culture, Tourism and Sport Area of ​​the Madrid City Council, via streaming. The Madrid consistory has announced its adherence to this solidarity initiative of the virtual tournament on Thursday, April 23.

The Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro, which is sponsored by Orange, has an endowment of 150,000 euros, both for the male and female team, a prize with which the winners can decide the amount they give to the tennis players with the most problems economic or without income in the current situation. In addition, the tournament will offer 50,000 euros entirely intended to reduce the social impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Photography: Goyo Ybort

Parallel to the Pro competition, a charity tournament will be held that will pit some of the main content creators in the gaming territory with professional tennis players, with the aim of raising more funds aimed at helping those affected by the current coronavirus.

The Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro is held between Monday, April 27 and Thursday, April 30 on the main stage of the riverside facility, the Manolo Santana stadium, which has been recreated in detail in the Tennis World Tour (Nacon Gaming) video game, which many players know well. The tennis players, including several champions in the Caja Mágica, ‘wield’ this time the PlayStation 4.

All fans will be able to follow the development of the tournament through the internet, on television and on the social networks of the Mutua Madrid Open, which announces a spectacular production, with narrators and commentators in each match, as well as analysis programs, summaries and interviews with the winners at the conclusion of each meeting.

Feliciano López acknowledged: “The birth of the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro reaffirms the technological, young and innovative character that has marked the steps of the tournament since 2009 and responds to current circumstances. Without the need to leave home, we have organized a competition between professional players as faithful as possible to the conventional Mutua Madrid Open. And also with a goal that goes beyond entertaining: we seek to contribute our grain of sand in these difficult times for all. ”

The tournament is also highly recognized by ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi and WTA President and CEO Steve Simon; who congratulated the Madrid initiative; and practically all of the participants have expressed pride in being able to take part and contribute to the cause.