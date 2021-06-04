On mechanical bull, Dua Lipa releases “Love Again” country style

On mechanical bull, Dua Lipa launches “Love Again” country style | INSTAGRAM

One of the greatest exponents of music at the moment is Dua Lipa and her latest record production Future Nostalgia It is here to stay and be an excellent success as well as having songs that have reached the top of the world ranking charts.

On this occasion the beautiful British singer shared her new music video “Sees it Again “, in which he decided to make a change from the 80s to the style Country, quite an interesting and innovative piece of entertainment.

As you will surely know previously, his videos dealt with issues from the eighties, however, arriving at the premiere of his new video in Youtube her fans could tell that she would look very pretty in case she sang Country, she put on a cowboy hat, climbed on a mechanical bull and appeared dancing in style.

You may also be interested: February cover, Dua Lipa posed for Vogue, blonde and short

There is no doubt that his video came to cause a great impact, because no one expected him to do this type of production as well as release a new song with Dillon Francis, in addition to having participated with other celebrities.

However, despite the great success that his album Dua Lipa is having, he is already thinking about the future, even he already has in mind an upcoming album, the third of his career. The president of Warner UK said in an interview that ideas for the new job are already being shared.

“Dua Lipa is like the Terminator you just can’t stop. Every time we think that everything is calm, a new single appears in the ranking of the countries, it will simply be something different and great ”.

Since the launch of his new album Dua Lipa has been presenting various remixes with the participation of greats from the music industry in addition to the participation of Madonna , “The Queen of pop”.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

These last months were unreal, I saw them dance at their houses and at their zoom parties with my album as if we were together in a club during this time I decided to raise the stakes inviting Madonna who secretly helps me create the Mixtape Club Future Nostalgia.

In addition, Balita has also won many awards such as the Brit Awards, always showing that she is ready to continue winning by taking the award for best British female artist and best album.

There is no doubt that the British composer has become a great in the entertainment world, despite the world situation, she has managed to make people consume her music and follow everything she does.