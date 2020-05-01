Francisco celebrated Mass at Casa Santa Marta this Friday (1st)

On the date on which “Labor Day” is celebrated, Pope Francis asked this Friday (1st) for a “decent” job for everyone in the world. During the Mass at Casa Santa Marta, in the Vatican, the Pontiff celebrated the liturgical feast of Saint Joseph the Worker by appealing to all workers “so that no one person is missing a job, everyone is justly paid and can enjoy the dignity of work and of the beauty of rest “.

In his homily, the Argentine highlighted the dignity of work in Christian thought, in which it is classified as a “vocation received by God”.

“Work gives dignity. Dignity so trampled on in history.

Even today, there are many slaves, slaves of labor to survive. Forced workers, underpaid, with trampled dignity. People’s dignity is taken away “, he lamented.

Jorge Bergoglio stressed, mainly, informal workers, “with a minimum wage for many hours worked”, such as exploited domestic workers, without social protection or retirement. “It happens here. It is to step on human dignity. Any injustice that is done to the worker is to trample on human dignity”, he insisted.

Francisco also remembered good entrepreneurs, who do not want to fire people, who protect workers as if they were “children”. With that, he prayed to São José to help everyone “fight for the dignity of work, work for all and be decent work, not slave labor”.

“Today, we join with so many believing and non-believing people who celebrate this worker day, for those who struggle to have justice at work”, concluded the Pope.

