On June 26 in Badía del Vallés, evening with the presence of Moussa Gholam

Press release

We announce the next boxing evening that he performs Team Solé in what is already the host city of Catalan boxing, Badia del Vallès.

Making a giant effort with the help of the sponsors and above all with the help of the Badia del Vallès Town Hall, this time the promoter Team Solé surprises us with an exclusively professional boxing evening with eight fights in which we will find common names such as the home boxer Francis Morales, the cruiserweight Aazddin Aajour, Y Eva Diez.

As it has been happening in recent evenings, it is common to see an English team, and this time it will be no less since Rubén Solé (Team Solé), Kieran Farrell (Vicious Promotions) and Ricky Pow have partnered to work together in sporting events forming thus a powerful international team.

Four boxers (including some Welsh) come from the UK with great ambitions and hopes for their careers. In the absence of finalizing some details, we will soon know the names of the boxers and we will be very surprised to know some of them and some people who have been part of the English team.

One of the great news of the evening is the return of Moussa Gholam of the Galician Prada team that is fighting again after two difficult years for the Moroccan fighter.

Part of the surprise factor of the event also falls on some Spanish boxers, who will not leave anyone indifferent.

In the next few days the fighting will unfold.