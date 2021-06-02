on June 24 we will know your future

We’ve known for a long time that the Windows 10 update at the end of this year, Windows 10 21H2, also known as Sun Valley, is going to be a major facelift for Microsoft’s operating system. Unlike the last two updates, the very recent 21H1 and the one at the end of last year, 20H2, which recovered the service pack format that was so successful in the times of Windows XP, Sun Valley has long been aiming for a major upgrade, loaded with new features and, based on the time Microsoft is taking to prepare it, we expect it to be practically bug-free.

During the last weeks we have published several news related to the future of Windows 10, first by a job offer published by Microsoft, and only a couple of days later by the statements of Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, during Microsoft Build. Nadella stated that the new generation of Windows will arrive very soon, and this has been confirmed today because, as we can read on Microsoft’s website, The company will hold an online event dedicated to the future of Windows on June 24.

In the meeting, which will take place at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time, 4:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands), according to the invitation that some media is beginning to receive, the presence of Natya Nadella and Palos Panay, product director of Windows 10, which makes it clear that it is not a minor announcement, and also raises a most interesting question.

And we know that Windows 10 21H2 will be an important update but … what will happen next? Introduced in September 2014 and released on July 29, 2015, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system so far is about to turn six, which invites us to think that Microsoft could already be preparing its successor. Could Sun Valley be the last (or perhaps the penultimate) major update of Windows 10, before the arrival of its successor sometime in 2022?

Although the changes in Sun Valley are large, an update doesn’t seem to justify an event with Nadella and Panay, and an update could have been announced during Microsoft Build 2021. This seems somewhat bigger, so it is possible, at the moment this is just a theory, that this event is used to introduce us to the successor of Windows 10, which in such a case would see the light of day sometime next year.

Could the event on June 24th be the presentation of Windows Core System, whatever its name? Only two weeks ago we learned that Windows 10X has been officially canceled, and from the first moment Microsoft has affirmed that the result of the work of its developers is not going to be lost. So, what if Microsoft’s plans are to convert the successor to Windows 10 into a single operating system for all devices, including those targeted by Windows 10X?

This is, of course, just a theory, and it is even possible that the June 24 event ends up being just the announcement of the news of Windows 10 21H2. However, I find it hard to believe that a specific event is organized just for that purpose, unless Sun Valley still hides surprises from us. And even so, I admit that I would be somewhat surprised. I may be wrong but my bet is that 2022 will be the year of the Windows 10 relay.