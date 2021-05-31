On July 31, the probable date of the Kiko Martínez vs. Zelfa Barrett II

For Saturday July 31st the rematch match between the English Zelfa barrett (25-1, 15 KO) and the Spanish Kiko Martinez (41-10-2, 29 KO), after the first match in which the Briton unfairly won last February in London.

The date is not yet confirmed one hundred percent, but it is the most likely.

The fight will almost certainly take place in the Fight Camp by Matchroom in England, a place that was so successful last summer with the celebration of several evenings next to Eddie Hearn’s house, fighting against the restrictions of the pandemic.

Kiko will once again have to fight in the super featherweight, giving Manchester’s tallest and stout fighter an advantage.

In February the judges gave an exaggerated victory to the local fighter, since Kiko deserved at least one draw. Perhaps now Barrett has learned his lesson and knows better how to handle the former world and European champion, or on the contrary, Kiko will manage to arrive with more precise hands to knock out Barrett.