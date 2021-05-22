On July 24, Fury vs. Wilder III, while the WBO urges Joshua

An American judge’s decision to force Tyson Fury into a third fight with Deontay Wilder has completely changed the landscape for heavyweights.

After a possible combat between Tyson fury Y Anthony Joshua, Top Rank is already working on a third fight between Fury and Deontay Wilder. Bob Arum has declared that he has reserved the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (United States) on July 24 for the fight.

Wilder has already expressed that he will not accept any economic amount to step aside, facilitating the realization of Fury vs. Joshua. “The Bronze Bomber” is fully confident in his chances after hiring Malik Scott as a coach.

Meanwhile, the WBO has upheld Oleksandr Usyk’s claim to contest the WBO world heavyweight title. The WBO has given Anthony Joshua 48 hours to communicate what decision he has made regarding his next fight. In this way, Matchroom is forced to start negotiations immediately with the Ukrainian.