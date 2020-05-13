Just two weeks after the announcement of the proposal to relaunch the competition and the tennis players, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) has announced the creation of the Mapfre Tennis League.

This League would be scheduled to start on Friday July 10 on the clay of the centennial Club Tennis Lleida, for the first swords of men’s tennis, as long as the ITF, ATP and WTA competitions, whose last extension expires on Sunday, do not resume. 12th of July.

This first Lleida tournament, destined for 8 Spanish players with the best world ranking, would be the first of four to be held consecutively on weekends from July 10 to 12, from 17 to 19, from July 24 to 26 and from July 31 to August 2. The other three scenarios, most likely, would be located in the Community of Madrid, the Valencian Community and Andalusia, also presumably on clay.

The inaugural tournament in Lleida could have a different competition, between two teams of 5 players each.

The Mapfre League, whose winner will be the player with the most points after the four events, may be broadcasted openly by a specialized Spanish television channel.

The RFET plans to gradually announce, in the coming weeks, the new venues for this event; as well as the call for a similar one for the female category.

In both cases, the tours will take place following the instructions of the Higher Sports Council.

In addition, as the initial project released by the RFET in late April included, there could be other competitions for players with lower international rankings and even the national IBP circuit, which could be seen by tennis players ranked between the 90th and 500th positions in the world .

To promote this return to tennis activity in Spain, the Board of Directors of the RFET has already approved an extraordinary budget of 600,000 euros at the time, with the aim of helping the different levels that make up the sport in our country.