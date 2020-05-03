A wooden spoon simulating a microphone, a red disposable glass with alcohol, and “the list” of songs that he lost, were the elements that highlighted the live broadcast that Bad Bunny made, yesterday night Saturday, and that it arrived reach more than 300 thousand spectators, while the singer performed his musical successes and “performed” with his girlfriend, Gabriela.

“El Conejo Malo” gave an entertaining concert from his home, where his fans could enjoy the artist’s “favorite songs” and those he recorded, but in his own words “they will never be released.”

To set the “live” the singer installed disco lights around the entire room from where he broadcast, reflecting a real party.

A selection of more than 13 songs among which were “Callaíta”, “Safaera”, “La santa”, “Do not know me” and others, the 26-year-old interpreter was entertaining the evening and even offered a very sensual dance together his girlfriend Gabriela.

The Puerto Rican musician also took time to reflect on the current situation in the world: “This (the pandemic) will soon pass and we can get together to party, hug and dance to the new songs I’m doing.” Indian.

He also thanked all his fans for accepting his album “YHLQMDLG” and putting it among the most listened to. “I wanted to thank you before the world ends. It would make me very sad if that happened. I would like to sing these songs on a platform for everyone, “he said.

The transmission that went viral on social networks, causing funny memes about the artist and his apparent state of drunkenness, was followed by many celebrities such as Romeo Santos, Arcángel, Natti Natasha, among others, who kept interacting through it.

