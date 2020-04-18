Colombian midfielder played in only three matches in 2020, and suffers from game rhythm. Argentine midfielder arrived at Cruz-Maltino in treatment of injury, and acted twice

Some say that Vasco’s trajectory could have been less nebulous if the two were already in the group, and in good physical condition, since the beginning of the work. But Guarín was slow to renew his contract, and Benítez only agreed with Cruz-Maltino in late February. Anyway, the expectation is high for both when the ball rolls again.

Guarín and Benítez are two of the three foreigners of the Vasco team (Photo: Press Release / Vasco; Celso Pupo / Fotoarena)

The physical issues of the two midfielders are different. The Argentine still had an injury to finish treating before he was on the field – and he did it in two games only until the calendar was paralyzed due to the pandemic of COVID-19. The Colombian, who pleased in 2019 even though far from ideal, struggled with the pace of the game. And played three games so far.

– Guarin was in a better physical condition than last year and, with that, we were able to carry out integrated physical and technical training. With the stoppage, I believe we will make a profit in his case. He’s training hard, he’s very professional. I’m sure that, when the work returns, he will have a physical shape equal to that of the rest of the group – said the scientific coordinator of the club, Marcos Cezar, during the broadcast of Vasco TV last Thursday. And completed about the Argentine midfielder.

– Benitez had been playing in his team, he only had an injury in the last game he played against Fortaleza. He performed at the end of the rehabilitation process. It took a little longer, but the stop will favor. When he returns, he will be at everyone’s level in order to develop the best form – he amended.

The midfield sector is a concern of technical committee and cross-Maltese fans. Original midfielder, Guarín played midfielder this season; and although he is expected to have creative power, Benítez is not an articulator in the middle of the field. Ramon Menezes himself has already stated that he knows that the best positioning of the athlete is on the right of the attack.

