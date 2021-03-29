On his back and with tremendous dental floss, Luis Fonsi’s wife, Agueda López, makes many envy the singer

The Puerto Rican singer’s wife Luis Fonsi, the spanish model Águeda López, He set fire to social networks again by showing off his great body with a tiny dental floss that left more than one of them drooling. Although many already know that the model delights the eyes of everyone who sees her and if it is in a bikini, then much more.

Águeda López She is the mother of the singer’s children, the one who stole his heart and the one who wakes up next to him every day, but she is also a woman who captivates with her smile and her spectacular body. Many are the brands and the catwalks that cry out for the presence of the model. Just as even the sun itself acclaimed her beauty when she passed with a flowered bikini that became a thong from the back. For the cherry on top, she had two hands of sand marked on her buttocks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ÁGUEDA (@ aguedalopez21)

Obviously, the compliments in the comments section of your account Instagram they did not wait. Especially those who said that “They are very envious of the ex of Adamari Lopez“. Despite the pandemic crisis, The model has continued working and posting more of those my projects in which she participates. Of course, one appears more stunning than the other and here we leave you the proof of this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ÁGUEDA (@ aguedalopez21)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ÁGUEDA (@ aguedalopez21)

