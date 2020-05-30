MEXICO – The color that indicates the maximum risk stains the entire country. Only Zacatecas is covered in the orange hue that marks a little less danger.

“This is the state we are in,” admitted the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, on Tuesday.

With the epidemic traffic light in this situation, the Mexican government announced the end of the healthy distance day and the start of the “new normal” on June 1 …

“The map will change state by state and each one will be notified weekly by the health authorities of the level of risk they have,” López-Gatell explained.

According to the plan, as of Monday, the sectors considered essential with some limitations and health protocols will restart their work throughout the country, but only to reactivate the economy, López Gatell emphasized, not because Mexico has already won the battle by COVID-19.

“The epidemic has not ended. It is several weeks away, it has yet to complete several transmission cycles in different parts of the country,” he warned.

A technical committee will evaluate the causes of the considered “suspicious deaths”

Therefore, the return to the offices, the opening of businesses and other economic, tourist and social activities should wait until the necessary conditions exist and avoid new outbreaks of the disease.

The last sector that will resume its normality will be the students, they will have to finish this school year like this, at home and through technology, and it would be until August when they can return to the classroom.

In the midst of this scenario, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced the start of his tours: it will begin in Cancun, Quintana Roo, and he assured that he will tour the entire country holding events that do not concentrate more than 50 people.

“Why do I go on tours and I don’t wait?” Why do we need to go back to normal, “he asked himself and answered.

Meanwhile, Mexican officials called on the population to continue seeking healthy distances, avoid going out into the streets and not lower their guard at what is still considered the peak of the pandemic.

