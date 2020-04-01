As promised, Bella Thorne released an unpublished song through his account Instagram, but he did it with a video in which he dances very sensually, with which he has pleased all his fans.

As for the track, it is a hip hop style theme in the style of Cardi B, which contains many Spanish words. The clip (which is not promotional) shows Bella wearing denim shorts, a cap and a tight bodysuit, complementing her outfit with accessories from the Chanel brand, which, apparently, is one of the actress’s favorites.

Bella Thorne wrote in his post: “For all yah gossips !!!! … STUPID ”, and immediately positive comments emerged about his return to music. The also singer said goodbye with the message “Who wants me to release another song tomorrow?”

