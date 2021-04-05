On her back and in a swimsuit Lana Rhoades drives her fans crazy

From the back and in a swimsuit Lana Rhoades drives her fans crazy | Instagram

The ex actress Lana Rhoades is a whole box of surprises and every day she surprises everyone with her photographs on her social networks, in fact today she is one of the most sought-after adult actresses in the world despite being retired.

Lana Rhoades is a whole box of surprises and also gives advice for couples and dodges the c3nsura of Instagram, to test her most recent publication on the popular social network.

This time the also model I pose with a one-piece swimsuit, but it left very little to the imagination as much of her skin was exposed and her charming buttocks can be appreciated.

It is worth mentioning that the adult film star gave some advice, through his podcast 3 Girls 1 Kitchen, to enjoy those moments as a couple without having to be an expert.

The also influencer She commented that many think that positions are the main thing to have a good time in bed, but not for her, since with time dexterity can be improved, what must exist is enthusiasm.

Another important point is to send texts that are raised to the level, since it is an excellent way to generate that tickle before the act, attractive photos and even videos.