In a video posted Monday on Twitter, Karim Benzema returned to his controversial remarks about Olivier Giroud.

“We don’t confuse F1 and karting. ” This punchline launched on Sunday evening in a live on Instagram by Karim Benzema, who compared himself to Olivier Giroud, was extremely commented on social networks. A murderous little phrase that inevitably caused controversy, even if the real Madrid striker also explained what his former competitor in the Blues brought to the French team.

Read also: When Benzema talks with Ronaldo on Instagram

To put out the fire, “KB9” therefore made a point of clarifying his remarks on Monday on Twitter. “The day after the lives, there are always little things. People, they are there, they are going crazy … “, asserts the star Merengue, whose first video was followed by a million people the day before. About Olivier Giroud, I simply told the truth. But we did not remember when I was talking about him and what he brought to the France team. “

“It’s the truth and it’s like that”

“We just remembered when I said that I was F1 and he was karting, regrets the former player of Olympique Lyonnais who, despite everything, persists and signs. It’s what I think, it’s the truth and it’s like that. If you ask me, with ‘R9’ (Brazilian Ronaldo, editor’s note), it’s F1 and I’m karting. It’s like that. In short, we are going to move on to something else… ”Will this adjustment be enough to calm its many detractors?

# PutThingsTo Their Place #NoLanguageOfWood pic.twitter.com/X1UElL7l4o

– Karim Benzema (@Benzema) March 30, 2020