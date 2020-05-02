Green week with generalized increases in the equity indices, which continue on their upward scale, neglecting the economic impact of the Coronavirus and the poor evolution of the last known macro data in Europe, industrial production in December, which have led to the euro to depreciate against the dollar. Although the second half of the session in the afternoon of last Friday, Wall Street already fell sharply, after the worst data in the US for PMI services since October 2013, in a session with a lot of volume, and it does it again this Monday after that the coronavirus spreads with force in the exterior of China, with a very important focus in the north of Italy that reaches the 150 infected and in South Korea of ​​763.

At the macro level this week, the most relevant was the poor evolution of industrial production in the Eurozone in December, whose fall in the interannual rate was much more pronounced than expected. These data hardly change the vision of the European Commission, which kept its forecasts for the Eurozone unchanged, + 1.2% e in 2020 and 2021.

This week the first macro data for February begins to be published, already impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. We highlight the February PMIs in the US, the Eurozone and Japan. They are expected to remain stable in the US and fall moderately in Europe after the January rebound. In addition, in Europe and Japan we will see the IPCs of the same month and in the US the import prices and IPP. In the US, in addition, the Philadelphia Fed will be released in February, which is expected to fall after rebounding in January, the NY manufacturing survey for the same month, with expected stability, and leading indicator for January, which should rebound after the December fall. In Europe we will also be watching the February ZEW. The expectations component is published in the Eurozone and in Germany both the current situation and the expectations component should decrease, affected by the coronavirus.

Regarding the season of results (these did not reflect the coronavirus only, as they are data from October to December last year), the positive balance remains, although on forecasts that had previously been revised downwards notably. To date, 76% of companies that make up the S&P 500 have published, with 66% surprising positively in revenues, which advance + 4.2% (vs. + 4.1% and consensus) and 71% surprising favorably in EPS (19% below), + 2.9% (vs. -0.3% and consensus.

These days we will closely follow the evolution of the disease. There are already 75,000 the number of infected in China with more than 2,200 deaths, while cases in countries like South Korea are increasing.

We consider that Equity valuations are demanding compared to history, but they continue to be attractive in terms of fixed income, especially in Europe. Therefore, we maintain a defensive bias in our portfolios pending the confirmation of cyclical ground. We would take advantage of possible profit taking, based on bad macro data and a foreseeable reduction in profit forecasts in the coming months, to increase positions.

The current cut in the markets, which began as we said last Friday with the bad American data of PMI of services, already had an advance on Wednesday with an announcement by Apple of a worse first quarter due to the coronavirus, may continue for a time, with strong fluctuations in the markets, depending on whether its spread accelerates or stops. The markets will be attentive to its double impact: first in the macro data, since these are mostly monthly, and second, as they affect the business results for the first quarter, which will be presented in April. By then there are two options: that the benefits are worse than expected, but at that time, with a coronavirus already controlled and with a vaccine, its impact would already be discounted and would be the start of the rebound. The second and best option is that the results hardly suffer, with which the market would rebound, and more strongly, with the disease already controlled.