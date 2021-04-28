“On Friday we will be ready to win”

04/28/2021 at 11:25 PM CEST

Sport.es

Zenit coach Xavi Pascual admitted Barcelona’s physical superiority (70-78) in the third game of the Euroleague “playoff”, but he announced that on Friday his team will be “ready” to win.

“I hope all the fans will come on Friday, as we will be ready to win & rdquor ;, the Spanish admitted at the end of the match. in the Sibur pavilion in Saint Petersburg.

Pascual considered that the key was in the rebound, in which the Blaugrana players were clearly superior, especially Davies. “We couldn’t control the game on defense. We must not forget the level of play and how high the Barcelona players are, “he said.

He remembers the casualties

He recalled that, in that aspect of the game, Zenit very much misses the Polish Ponitka and the Lithuanian Gudaitis. “We are competing with the best team in Europe,” he said.

I know how, he stressed that the important thing now is to rest and be “prepared” for Friday’s game. On Friday we will surely fight until the last second, “he said.

Barcelona dominate the best-of-five series (2-1) and could qualify for the Final Four if they defeat the Russians again on Friday on their court