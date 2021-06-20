On Friday we had more than a simple expiration

Related news

If I have learned something over the more than 30 years that I have been glued to the screens, it is that you never have to take seriously what you see in the expiration week. It is always better to wait and see where the markets take in the middle of the following week, when all the dust raised by expiration settles back to the surface. And that the dust raised in the last sessions has been quite powerful.

It seems that the June expiration to make investors see that the markets are not driving the economy, but rather the other way around.

Obviously, I don’t blame them for it since the real culprit is the US Federal Reserve (Fed), which since the previous crisis in 2008 has been injecting liquidity into the system in an attempt to change the rules of the market to build an idealized reality in which, if the stock market does not go down, all is well.

However, now they are faced with the arrival of inflation and in a dead end where all they can do is turn back, but they have a serious problem. Investors are now completely addicted to cheap money and the fear that this bubble will burst seems to be beginning to permeate them.

A simple tantrum

The vast majority of investors still believe that bear markets are a relic of the past, defeated by free money and infinite leverage. Extraordinarily low rates are seen as an opportunity to ignore company valuations and bid endlessly.

Living in 0% rate perpetuity is theoretically infinite, but unfortunately in the real world there is no perpetuity.

This week’s earthquake was due to a simple assumption that the Fed will raise rates by the end of 2022. Never before has such a long-term hint been given for a planned rate hike, and yet it triggered a large selloff in the stock market.

The question to ask now is whether we are witnessing the completion of a bull market or not. Unfortunately, it is too early to answer it.