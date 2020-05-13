Union president ‘ON footballers’, Juan José Martínez, has criticized David Aganzo, his counterpart at AFE, and He has asked him to “stop writing” and explain why “the evidence has been destroyed” after he has been accused of obtaining information -previous payment of 3,000 euros- from the Futbolistas ON union.

05/13/2020 at 11:50

CEST

Europa Press

“We have been with this issue for a year. This has been denounced by ‘Futbolistas ON’ and is in court number 4 in Alcobendas (…) What Aganzo would have to do is leave Twitter and little letters and explain why the Hacienda model was in his office. Let him tell it, “Martínez said in statements to the ‘El Partidazo’ program of Cadena Cope.

The union president wondered “why all the evidence has been destroyed,” but said they still have some on “a worker who took out all the tax information. A real scandal. the match will be won in court. “he added.

Also, asked how they differ from AFE By sharing the same functions: defending the footballer, the president of ON Footballers is clear. “In all work areas there are different organizations and each one has its philosophy of working. In this case ON footballers is born because there is an absolute precariousness “, Indian.

“There is this precariousness, in a catastrophic way, in Segunda B, Tercera and in women’s football. Thank God, we have already been signatories to the feminine agreement, our next challenge is the rest of the categories. When I get it I’ll go. This union was born for ex-soccer players like me with 470 games in Segunda B, “he added.

“We do not want to be different from AFE because we surely do the same, but we thought it appropriate to give them that push with another new organization. We have demonstrated this and we are on the way. I would love for both unions to go together under a banner like UGT and CCOO do, “he said.

.