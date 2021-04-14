On fire! Dominican Rafael Devers homered for the fourth consecutive day



Devers already has half the home runs he gave in 2020.

Photo: Rob Carr / Getty Images

Rafael Devers is on fire. The Dominican of the Boston Red Sox the pulled out of the park for the fourth consecutive game, and helped his team achieve the seventh consecutive victory of the season. After a slow start, “Carita” got tired of the criticism and began to respond with stabs on the ground.

Rafael Devers now has FIVE HR in the last four games. And the @RedSox have now won 7 straight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ktYaPdMW3j – MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2021

The 24-year-old Devers became the third Red Sox to hit a home run in four straight games before his 25th birthday, joining an elite roster: Babe Ruth and Ted Williams, two of the deadliest sluggers in history.

Rafael Devers joined some impressive Red Sox company when he homered in his fourth straight game Wednesday against the Twins. https://t.co/Wp79PdZSl6 – NESN (@NESN) April 13, 2021

Rafael Devers has given 9 hits in 35 turns, and 5 of them have been home runs. He has 11 RBIs and an average of .257. He doesn’t get on base much, but when he does, he makes a difference. And to be in fifth place in the lineup, it is a great help for the Red Sox, who are in rhythm and are going to fight for a postseason spot.