Before the long-awaited Copom monetary policy decision, for which the majority expectation of the market was a cut of 0.50 percentage point in the Selic (the cut was 0.75 percentage point, from 3.75% to 3.00% per year) Ibovespa had a day of moderate negative adjustment, not distancing itself too much from the psychological line of 80 thousand points, granted last Monday. Thus, after the 0.75% gain yesterday, the main B3 index closed this Wednesday down 0.51%, at 79,063.68 points, having further accentuated the losses near the end of the session, when Dow Jones and S&P 500 operated at the low of the day. Today, the Ibovespa oscillated between a minimum of 78,055.82 points and a maximum of 79,996.04 points, with a financial turnover of R $ 21.7 billion in the session. In the week and in the month, it now accumulates a loss of 1.79%, while yielding 31.63% in the year.

Still in the morning, Ibovespa adjusted to Fitch’s decision last night, which changed the outlook for Brazil’s “BB-” rating from stable to negative. In justifying the decision, the credit rating agency cited the volatility of the Brazilian political environment and the deterioration of the country’s economic and fiscal scenario. Abroad, the optimism that prevailed the previous day, with the gradual reopening of the economy in Europe , in China and part of the USA, gave way to some pessimism in this session, when the unofficial ADP report on the American labor market came out in April, with the destruction of 20 million jobs in the private sector, a contraction in unprecedented level, which had already been signaled by the evolution of initial claims for unemployment benefits.

The resumption of frictions between the US and China over responsibility for the origin of the new coronavirus is another factor that continues to be closely monitored. According to a . report, US President Donald Trump said China “may or may not” maintain the bilateral trade agreement. Trump told reporters that it will be possible to know whether the Chinese are fulfilling their obligations under phase 1 of the trade agreement “in about a week or two”. The statement helped Wall Street to position itself at the low of the day, near the end of the session.

In Brazil, analysts have pointed out that the fiscal issue, especially the duration and effectiveness of the extraordinary measures adopted to face the pandemic and rescue states and municipalities, are a matter of attention, especially in a context of political weakening of the Executive and closer government to Centrão, to ensure support in Congress. “In a situation like this, the concern is the same as always in Brazilian politics: that transient benefits are transformed into permanent distortions”, says a market source.

On the other hand, at least at first, the testimony of ex-minister Sergio Moro, who started to get to know the market just yesterday afternoon, did not produce the “bomb” effect that was feared. “Moro didn’t make a price,” observes Rafael Bevilacqua, Levante’s chief strategist. Thus, with a relatively empty agenda here and abroad, gains in retail stocks, such as B2W (+ 19.13%) and Magazine Luiza (+ 9.86%), induced by the performance of electronic commerce during quarantine, were the counterpoint to the negative adjustment of Petrobras’ shares (ON -3.91%, and PN -3.68%) and banks (BB -2.91% and Bradesco ON -2.31%) during the day.

In a session marked by volatility, and after a good week, upwards, oil futures contracts closed down on Wednesday, reacting to the not-so-encouraging numbers of the American economy, which contributed to a further increase in commodity stocks in the country, a factor that has concerned the global input market. In the week until May 1, oil stocks in the USA grew by 4.59 million barrels. Thus, the WTI contract for June closed today at a fall of 2.32%, at $ 23.99 a barrel, in New York, and Brent for July recorded a loss of 4.04%, at $ 29.72 the barrel in London.

