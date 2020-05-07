Neon lights are still on on Broadway, but we all lost hope

Wednesday May 6, 2020

NY. Paralyzed since March 12, Broadway remains unclear about the conditions necessary for its reopening, which is slated for September, and fears a catastrophe impossible to stop without public help.

At night the neon lights stay on, but no one lines up at the entrance to the theaters outside of Times Square in New York.

Every week, $ 33 million at the box office falls short of the pause imposed by the coronavirus crisis. Broadway made $ 1.8 billion last season and drew a record 15 million viewers.

The professionals who bring this industry to life received their fees two weeks after the closure was decreed, but now their income is limited to unemployment benefits that many have not received due to administrative chaos.

Unfortunately, it’s almost impossible for a stage musician to make money right now, said Clayton Craddock, drummer for the Ain’t Too Proud musical orchestra.

The basic rate, according to various sources, is about $ 2,000 a week, but many musicians received higher payments.

According to Local 802 musicians union president Adam Krauthamer, several of its members have died from Covid-19.

Of the 16 shows in preparation at the time of the interruption, only two have been officially canceled.

Some may not return, but we don’t have that information yet, said Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, the industry’s leading association.

The forecast is even bleaker in the face of certainty that the revival is ruled out before July at least.

Pessimism is exacerbated when comparing the position of this industry with others such as professional sports, which aspire to reactivate with stadiums behind closed doors or with a restricted public, an option impossible to implement in the theater.

The financial model for Broadway is structured in such a way that social distancing simply won’t work, St. Martin warned. Even with theaters 50 percent occupied, a show could not bear its costs.

The average cost of operations for a play is about $ 300,000 per week, and for musicals about $ 590,000.

Theater and musicals fall into the category of mass gatherings that are likely to be the last to be allowed, the president of the Broadway League admitted.

The general mood among my colleagues in terms of making a living by making music has never been so bleak, said Maxim Moston, a violinist and member of the Moulin Rouge orchestra.

We all lost hope a little and many consider other careers, he said.

Start over

I see this period as an opportunity to start again, considered a member of the orchestra of another musical, since anonymity, that does not rule out a reconversion: if Broadway returns in September and I can live from it again, that’s fine, but I’m ready for the eventuality that it is more complicated, he assured.

Clayton Craddock defines himself as “optimistic”. “I think people will want to see music on stage … He’s thirsty for interactions, for direct contact.”

To resist until the reopening, Broadway is mobilized to add aid from public funds.

If there is no money for those who work in Broadway orchestras, we will not make it, Krathaumer warned.

Economically, the city needs Broadway to come alive, tourism, hotels and restaurants to be healthier, Charlotte St. Martin said, citing a study that estimates the industry’s economic impact at $ 14.7 billion a year on New York City.

When Broadway is in a position to reopen its theaters, a parallel question will arise: Will the public be willing to return to a city so affected by the pandemic?

Music will always be necessary, Moston said. But I can imagine people who refuse to go out in a group or visit New York for a long time.

When the Broadway theaters finally reopen, at least one musical fanatic will be coming. But it will look a little different.

He would wear a mask and gloves, said actress Emily Hampshire, star of Schitt’s Creek and a big fan of Hamilton. I don’t think we can forget what happened for a long time.

Producers and labor groups discuss various options, but one thing that the Actors ’Equity Association highlights is that the Broadway community has only one chance to get it right.

We have to be really careful about how we will start to return, said Mary McColl, executive director of that association, which represents more than 51 thousand actors and stage directors.

If we stomp and do something too soon when we haven’t figured out all the ramifications, and it goes wrong and people get sick from it, that is going to put the whole industry in a complicated situation for a long time.

Common sense is that many shows can cover expenses even with 50 percent of their potential revenue – as long as they sell tickets without a discount.

But insiders say big discounts will have to be offered if you want to attract a cautious audience, and that means theaters will need to be full. In this scenario, some producers would receive less money than before.

Some creators are already adapting and innovating. Playwright Richard Nelson wrote a six-actor play designed to be streamed live. Others have taken their pieces to podcasts or charity concerts and offered song cycles on the Internet.

