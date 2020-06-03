On its social networks, this Wednesday, the club asks Fiel to choose which was the most beautiful bicycle goal. Neto’s was in 1992 and Danilo’s in 2018. Check out the videos

This Wednesday, June 3, 2020, “World Bicycle Day” is celebrated, which became part of the international calendar in 2018, in a message from the United Nations to raise awareness of the importance of this means of transport. to health. So, in football language, it is the day to remember great goals. And that is what Corinthians did, publishing two paintings of its history on social networks.

The first one is almost 30 years old and was noted by Neto, in 1992, against Guarani, for the Paulista Championship that year. Timão lost 1-0 at Pacaembu, until the midfielder hit a perfect bike, at the angle. The problem, however, was the celebration, in which he went overboard and took the red card, leaving the team with one less player.

Danilo in his move to score a bicycle goal against Bahia (Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr / Ag. Corinthians)

Photo: Lance!

The second is more recent and has not yet completed two years. The author was Danilo, another idol of the club, against Bahia, for the Brasileirão-2018. That day Corinthians won 2-1, with the two goals of the attacking midfielder, who broke a fast of more than 800 days without swinging the net. The bicycle goal was his second in the game, making the Corinthians win.

Check out the two goals and see which one was the most beautiful:And there is also a great goal from Danilo in celebration of this #DiaMundialda Bicicleta, Fiel! What is your favorite 🚲? #VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/QUUUOQGOjJ

See too:

DIARY L! CUP OF 70: Preparing for the Mexico World Cup