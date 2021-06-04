On bail, Fujimori says it’s her or communism in Peru

(Bloomberg) – It was a chilling scene reminiscent of a time Peruvians thought was left behind: 16 people, including children, massacred in a jungle town by what authorities said was a guerrilla faction Maoist Shining Path.

With a crucial presidential election on Sunday, the country now faces not only an explosive COVID death toll, a shattered economy and turbulent politics – as in much of the region – but also in the shadow of terrorism.

And although it is not clear who the perpetrators were, in a campaign built on fear of the adversary, the murders reinforce Keiko Fujimori’s message of law and order, who accuses Pedro Castillo of having links with the violent left, an accusation that he fervently denies.

“Fujimorism defeated terrorism,” he said recently, referring to the movement started by his father. “I think what (Castillo) has to do is look at himself in a mirror, because it is he and his group who are pointed out as being close to and linked to terrorism.”

The race is so close that many predict the vote count will last beyond Sunday.

Fujimori’s allies have repeatedly warned of a resurgence of groups like the Shining Path that his father faced when he was president in the 1990s.

In fact, the legacy of his father, Alberto, hangs over this election in part because the sense of crisis is similar to that of then. Many Peruvians credit him with saving the country from chaos, defeating the guerrillas and controlling hyperinflation, though he also led massive corruption and was later imprisoned for killings by death squads.

He is still in jail. His 46-year-old daughter has been jailed three times since 2018 and is campaigning while on bail. She has not been convicted of anything, although there are ongoing investigations for money laundering and for leading a criminal organization.

Read more

Her brother, her husband and several of her closest associates are also under investigation, and some family members are still fleeing justice for alleged crimes committed during their father’s presidency. In a country where, since 1985, all but one of the elected leaders have been removed, imprisoned or investigated by the courts, many see Fujimori as part of the problem.

Despite frequent political turmoil, the Peruvian economy has performed one of the best in the region in recent years. The campaign has rocked the markets, with massive sales of Peruvian stocks, bonds and currencies each time Castillo gained ground on fears that the economic model could change.

This is the third time Fujimori has run for president – he came close to winning in 2016 – and the great support his family enjoyed has eroded. Less than one in seven Peruvians supported her in the first electoral round, but she managed to reach the second round.

And now, there is such concern about Castillo’s left leanings among many in Lima and the business community that their support has grown.

“From a markets perspective, what’s most exciting about her is the fact that she’s just not Castillo,” said Paul Molander, Latin America strategist at NatWest Markets Plc.

On the other hand, many blame her for the growing political chaos. He used his party’s influential position in Congress to back the impeachment attempts of two presidents, which contributed to the country’s ungovernability.

The nation of 32 million people has suffered one of the highest death rates in the world from COVID-19 and its worst economic recession since the 1980s. Fujimori has promised subsidized loans for farmers and small businesses, and He has also promised a “strong hand” to fight crime.

Fujimori was a teenager, the oldest of four siblings, when the Shining Path’s terrorist campaign was at its peak, car bombs left the capital without electricity and death squads carried out massacres and extrajudicial executions in poor regions.

With the country on fire, his father, a hitherto little-known Japanese engineer, stood for election in 1990 promising a hard line. He defeated Nobel Prize-winning writer Mario Vargas Llosa to become president.

Three decades later, Keiko is presented with a similar platform although, until two weeks ago, most Peruvians thought that the Shining Path was history. Whether what just happened is a sign of its resurgence or not, it reawakens the fear of anarchy that it once sowed.

Aside from the focus on order, Keiko is considered by many to share her father’s tendency to authoritarianism.

His campaign team did not respond to a request for an interview. Both candidates have pledged to leave office in 2026 and to respect the nation’s institutions and the separation of powers, including the judiciary and the central bank.

She was finishing her elite private education in 1992 when her father dissolved Congress and began ruling as an autocrat. That same year, a police intelligence unit located and captured Abimael Guzmán, the founder, leader, and main ideologist of the Shining Path.

Keiko went to study at Boston University, but returned to Peru in 1994 to become acting first lady after her parents’ divorce.

“He began his adult life as a public figure,” said Fernán Altuve, a friend who was a legislator for his father’s party. “Public life is the only thing he has ever known.”

Keiko met her husband, Mark Villanella, an American businessman from New Jersey, while studying for an MBA at Columbia University in New York. After returning to Peru, she was elected congresswoman in 2006 with more votes than any other candidate, taking advantage of the popularity that her father still enjoyed among some sectors.

Villanella has played a clearly public role in her career. When she was jailed on corruption charges, he went on a hunger strike and took to social media to demand her return along with her two teenage sons, insisting that she was being unfairly framed.

Original Note: Free on Bail, Fujimori Says It’s Her or Communism in Peru Vote

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP