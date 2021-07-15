On August 29, in my city, you will witness a boxing chair. He won’t last more than three rounds

LOS ANGELES (July 14, 2021) – Professional boxer and global superstar Jake “The Troubled Kid” Paul and former UFC champion Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley came face to face during a press conference in Los Angeles. this Tuesday for both boxers to beat their upcoming professional boxing match. That contest will headline to the SHOWTIME PPV event on Sunday, August 29 from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

During the press conference, Paul and Woodley bet that the loser of the fight will have to tattoo the opponent’s name on his body! You can see them settle the terms of their peculiar bet HERE.

Tuesday’s press conference was also attended by two Latin female boxing stars such as Puerto Rican Amanda “La Verdadera” Serrano, WBC / WBO Featherweight World Champion and Super Bantamweight Champion, and Mexican Yamileth Mercado, who will stand out as part of the televised preliminary card.

All the action from today’s media event was streamed live on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and Jake Paul’s YouTube channel.

This is what the press conference participants had to say this Tuesday on the famous The Novo at LA Live:

JAKE PAUL

“I saw fear in his eyes. I saw a man who took a fight over money. He doesn’t really have any fighting spirit anymore. He has been beaten multiple times and will be retired by a Disney / YouTube pro boxer like me.

“You have never had a fight like this. You know the entire mixed martial arts community is counting on you to knock me out, but you’ve never been in such a relevant fight. What will happen when you lose to Jake Paul? You will be the laughing stock of the internet.

“This will be the toughest fight I’ve ever had, by far, and it’s exactly what I want. I want to increase the level of my opponents and put myself to the test. (Woodley) once knew to be a true knockout artist. On August 29, in my city, you will witness a boxing chair. He will not last more than three rounds.

“For me, the secret is already known. I’m sparring for some of the best boxers in the world. When I knock out Tyron, people will say that I am ‘for real’ like Amanda Serrano. I will take Tyron to the deepest waters and drown him.

“This will be my final fight. The MMA community is counting on Tyron and they want to see me fall, but he won’t be able to do it.

“People know what they will see when they tune in to a Jake Paul event. That’s why I’m the most impressive fighter with a 3-0 record in history. I’m going to knock this guy out, that’s what people want to see.

“I have not been beaten in three fights. That is a fact. I simply want to continue accumulating experience and fight Canelo Álvarez in three years. I want to be a world champion. Tyron is the perfect person to maybe make it to the third round. “

TYRON WOODLEY

“Everything you’ve written for your script right now, you’re shaking as you say it. This is a fight, not a game. This is real.

Take a look at my resume. Look at all the promising fighters they puffed up and what happened to them. None of them gave me a single hit. So many people come to talk to me and ask me to knock this guy out.

“Training alongside Floyd Mayweather was a good opportunity. He showed me some of the things one must do to be a world class boxer. In mixed martial arts we sometimes waste energy and move mindlessly. Everything I do will be for the purpose of hurting him, from my punches to my feints. I will make him tremble.

“I knew how to be part of the best fight of the night during the biggest fight in UFC history at Madison Square Garden. This is nothing new to me. You only talk about money and influence, but you are not up to me as a fighter.

“He talks about Disney as an excuse for when I wipe him out in the ring. I’m training like Mike Tyson. He has nothing to lose, I am not going to pretend that he has no power, but that only makes me try even harder ”.

AMANDA SERRANO

“I want to thank Yamileth, a true Mexican champion, for accepting this fight. There aren’t many who want to fight me. It’s never a boring night when it comes to Puerto Rico vs. Mexico. There will be a guarantee of fireworks, Paul and Woodley will have competition as the best fight of the night on August 29.

“I am the best fighter I can be and it is an honor to be considered one of the top three in the world pound for pound. For my team and my country, I am number one.

“I wasn’t surprised when the other featherweight champions didn’t want to face me. We have been looking for them for a long time. My goal is to be the undisputed champion and I hope to have those fights very soon ”.

YAMILETH MARKET

“I am very excited about this fight, and grateful to have this opportunity. I am part of a new generation of female boxers and I am blessed to be able to fight Amanda. I wanted to compete at featherweight. I feel strong and I am ready for this.

“I started my career in this division before losing weight, so I am very happy to be back. I don’t worry at all.

“This will be a war. A fun night that will see the ladies steal the show as we do our best in the ring. “

STEPHEN ESPINOZA, President, Sports and Events Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.