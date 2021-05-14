On August 14, the date chosen for the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Manuel Valero

@Manu_Valero

The difficulty of several promoters and television operators agreeing to organize a fight that will generate tens of millions of euros is always high. Contradictory statements between teams of Tyson fury Y Anthony Joshua They have generated great confusion among the fans, who see how two great stars of current boxing accumulate fifteen and six months respectively without going into the ring.

Once again, one of the promoters believes that the expected fight will be officially announced next week, this time being Bob arum who has come to the fore. According to the founder of Top Rank, the date chosen is the August 14. The option of the 7th of the same month was also considered, but the coincidence with the largest sporting event in the world, the Olympic Games, has led to postpone the fight for a week in order to capture the maximum possible media attention.

The sanitary restrictions have ruined the possibility of registering a record box office, being supplied that source of income by the money put by Saudi Arabia. The end of Ramadan has also delayed the signing of the contracts, as the Saudi Sports Minister is celebrating the holiday.

Arum has been very optimistic that the agreement will become official in the coming days, although he has acknowledged that there are still several problems to be solved. “When it comes to a lot of money like this, it is very, very complex. Everyone has been trying to shut it down, and we have a couple of issues, nothing between fighters. They are not unusual problems, but they must be solved »declared the American promoter.