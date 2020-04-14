There are more and more titles that, although initially arriving in digital only format on Nintendo Switch, finally end up receiving a limited physical edition Thanks to these companies that are dedicated precisely to this, to make special physical versions of the favorite titles of the players. Thus, the last to join this increasingly long list (to the delight of these lovers of collecting) is Clannad (whose analysis you can read in this link) and will do it from the hand of Limited Run Games, which has announced that a few days ago announced when it would open reservations. If you want to get hold of one of these greedy editions, pay attention to the following lines so you don’t miss a single detail!

April 14 is the date chosen for the opening of the reservations of the physical edition of Clannad on Nintendo Switch

.@sekaiproject‘s CLANNAD, one of the most successful visual novels of all time, gets its first physical release for home consoles in the West through our distribution line! CLANNAD’s six-week pre-order for Switch opens at 12pm ET on April 14th (aka, the first day in-game). pic.twitter.com/hKEznRRVEJ – Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) April 9, 2020

Surely, if you have reached this part of the news, you are one of those who are wanting to get a physical edition of Clannad on Nintendo Switch. Therefore, you do not have to rest on your laurels, since these limited versions usually last very little with their reserves open, so it is recommended that you make sure of one as soon as they are opened. And when will it be? Well, the date announced a few days ago by Limited Run Games was the April 14, 2020, that is, today, and the time will be at 18:00, according to the Spanish peninsular schedule. In this way, do not forget to access their website a little before that time and, once you have done so, start pressing F5 until you get the option to make the reservation. And you, have you already played this title in any of its previous versions or have you spoken well of it and are you going to take advantage to play it now with its physical version?

