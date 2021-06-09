On (and from) mediocrity

There is a principle of theory of knowledge formulated, if I remember correctly, by Hume, which announces that only like can know like. Thus, the mediocre person is only able to recognize (and value and become related to) another mediocre person, and as happens in the logic of corruption, radiates. Where there is a mediocre, there will surely be more because before reaching his point of maximum incompetence (the Peter principle in the hierarchies of work) he will have made others like him scale and prosper, he will have generated an infrastructure of mediocre people around him. But it has two more reasons for its continued expansion.

The French moralist Nicolas Chamfort used to say that the success of a work comes from adjusting the relationship between the mediocrity of the author and that of the public. We adore mediocrity, that’s its first advantage. We continually elevate the mediocre to altars of glory; We turn them into opinion leaders, we allow them to remake or pulverize the artistic canon by dictating what to see, hear or read, we give them popularity by continually looking at them, we grant them the management and writing of the collective, perhaps because we recognize ourselves in them, because we are already capable of getting out of our own mediocrity and possibly because we believe that if a mediocre person is admirable, perhaps we will also be one day. The second advantage underlying the colonizing expansion of the mediocre is that it has a virtue; when the market demands flexibility, obedience and adaptability, a mediocre is someone easily replaceable by another mediocre.

The characteristic of mediocrity is desertification, the colonization of its emptiness, of its nothing reactive that, like fanaticism (a clear form of mediocrity) immobilizes. “The desert grows. Woe to him who within himself shelters deserts! ”, Sentenced Nietzsche’s Zarathustra. He was not the only one who announced the reign of equalization in mediocrity; In his own way, Walter Benjamin did too with his concept of aura, or Adorno with his critique of the cultural industry. Another closer and more accessible has been Forges.

In his cartoon, two guys are sitting at the bar table. One with a blank stare and raising his hand to his head thinks aloud: “I am afraid that we are going towards an uneducated, unsupportive and incompetent society.” The other, looking indifferently at the television, responds: “Goal.”