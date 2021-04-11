on an island 160 km from the nearest town

Buddhist monks are known for their capacity for sacrifice and contempt for the material, but few like the most isolated in the world: a religious who resides alone in a monastery, located on an island to more than 160 km from the nearest populated place.

As the Mirror collects, Ahwang pincuo It is the name of the monk, who resides in the Rituo temple, in Tibet. Known as ‘the stone of the mountain’, the temple is often referred to as the loneliest in the country due to its utter isolation.

It is situated on a spit of land that extends into Lake Yamdrok and is 160 km from the town of Gyantse.

Ahwang spends his days alone, chanting sutras, meditating, and bringing water from the lake to the temple. He is the latest in a long line of lone monks who have guarded the temple of Rituo for the last 700 years.

When you die, your place isIt will be occupied by someone else, another Buddhist monk, who will take care of your daily rituals.

In exchange for the isolation, the property has an advantage, as it is rumored that a centuries-old rock enshrined there that may cure all diseases. The views are also said to be quite spectacular, with Tibetan antelopes running freely around and geese swimming in the water.