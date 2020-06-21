In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The iPhone 11 is one of the best mobiles that can be bought in 2020. And being one of Apple’s star products, it rarely drops in price. But here is a good opportunity: 128GB iPhone 11 cheaper than 64GB version.

Is a offer from Amazon itself, so you can buy with confidence. The 128 GB iPhone 11 with almost € 80 discount stays at 780 euros.

There is little that we have not already told about this Apple reference mobile for 2020. With its 128 GB you will not have space problems to store apps, videos, photos, and everything you want. In the iPhone the storage space is very important, since it cannot be expanded with micro SD cards.

This mobile phone has the Apple A13 Bionic as a processor, NFC chip for mobile payments and fast charging. It is the most affordable model of the brand in 2019, also available in various colors.

It is an excellent smartphone with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD screen, Apple’s most powerful processor, the A13 Bionic, with 4 GB of RAM and the mentioned 128 GB of storage.

It has two 12 MP cameras in the back, with 2X optical zoom and Night Mode, and a selfie camera also with 12 MP and Portrait Mode.

It features wireless charging, 4K 60fps video recording, submersible at 2 meters for 30 minutes, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, dual SIM and much more. If you want to know everything about this mobile, do not miss our analysis of the iPhone 11.

A good opportunity to do with Apple’s benchmark mobile for 2020, Which rarely drops a lot in price. The iPhone 11 with 128 GB is cheaper than the 64 GB on sale at Amazon at only 780 euros.

