on about identity and self-acceptance and confirmed fluid gender

In just two days we have the premiere of “Loki”, the new Marvel Studios series on the Disney + streaming platform. The first opinions have reached social networks, and we still have to see statements from those responsible.

This time we go to the words that the director has given Kate herron. We recently brought you his confirmation of how the series is not based on any particular comic book arc and now we focus on his words on the main theme of the Marvel series.

In the past they have stressed that one of the issues they will discuss is identity. Along these same lines, the director’s words are speaking about the collaboration process of “doing something the Marvel way”, referring to how Marvel Studios approaches its series as a film told in parts. He then went on to comment on the theme of the series:

As for the themes, I love the gray areas. The show is really about what makes someone really good or what makes someone really bad, and are we any of those things? Loki is in that gray area. It’s exciting to be able to tell such a story. As a director and writer, you don’t necessarily understand why you are making these stories. Something I always come back to is identity. In ‘Sex Education’, we talk a lot about identity and feeling like a stranger, but finding your people. I feel the same about Loki. It is a series about identity and self-acceptance and, for me, that is also what attracted me.

Along the same lines, and showing that the series is going to delve into new plots of Loki, a new promotional spot for the series confirm that Loki is gender-fluid. This comes from a file that the Agency for Temporal Variation has dedicated to Loki Laufeyson.

The fact that Loki is from gender fluid has long been an important aspect of the character in the comics, as there were long periods where Loki was a female (Loki has transformed into other forms as well). One such example was throughout the history of the Dark Reign in Marvel Comics, when Norman Osborn took control of SHIELD and helped form a supervillain equivalent of the Illuminati known as the Cabal. In fact, during the Original Sin crossover, when Thor and Loki found out that they had a secret sister, Angela, Odin talked about his children in Original Sin # 5.5 and referred to them as “my son, and my daughter, and my son who is both ”.

However, this is the first time that the UCM has confirmed that Loki is gender fluid and that is an important change, as it will not be until “Thor: Love and Thunder” when it is confirmed that Valkyrie is bisexual or until “Eternals” when Let’s get the first gay hero from a Marvel Studios movie.

