On a witty note, a bartender saved two Florida women from harassment

A bartender became a hero to a young woman and her friend, who ethey were being harassed by a subject, when they just went out to have fun and enjoy the night.

The young hero was identified by the young woman as Max Gutiérrez, who works as a bartender in a Florida business.

And it is that, as the young woman says, identified as Trinity allie, the bartender saved her from the harassment she was suffering along with her friend, by a stranger at the bar.



Young people suffered harassment in a Florida bar



Of that harassment, realized Max, who was serving the drinks at the bar where Trinity was standing, her friend, and of course the man who was bothering them.

When the girls arrived at the bar, everything looked very good, so they began to enjoy and drink their drinks, just as they had planned their night with friends.

But suddenly, a man began to tease them, to the degree of get to harassment, a situation that Max realized, who saw how the annoyance of the young women also increased in level.

So in this situation, Max, the bartender, who had already realized what was happening, he planned a clever idea to save the girls.

After thinking about how he could help young women, he came up with a great idea.

Bartender’s message saves two young women from harassment

And he handed over the alleged ticket for the girls’ account, but he did not have the account for consumption, but a message full of great value.

“If this man is bothering you, adjust your ponytail (of the hair) on your other shoulder, and I’ll get it out of here. It’s putting my nerves on edge, ”the message read.

Which gave great hope to Trinity allie, who heeded the message and followed Max’s directions.

So Max jumped into action, following the signal Trinity had sent him.

Faced the man who was teasing women and told him to stop bothering them, since they would ignore him.

Max, along with security personnel from the bar, removed the alleged stalker from the place.

This fact and Max’s action, was rated by Trinity as heroic, so he did not hesitate to share his experience on his Twitter account.

This man was harrassssing me and my friend and the bartender passed this note to me acting like it was my receipt! Legit the type of bartender everyone needs pic.twitter.com/kGTGekNFgl – trinity👑✨ (@trinityallie) June 14, 2021

Where he also shared a photo of Max with the message he gave him to help her.

“I made him pose … after the boy left, just to show my appreciation,” Trinity wrote on her Twitter account.

I made him pose for this after the guy left lol just to show my appreciation – trinity👑✨ (@trinityallie) June 14, 2021

The post has more than 46,000 retweets, and in the messages they applaud Max’s brave action to defend the two women from harassment.