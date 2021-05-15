“On a romantic level, I would prefer to wait another year for Tokyo”

05/15/2021 at 8:32 PM CEST

EFE

Rafa Nadal, brand new finalist of the 1,000 Masters in Rome, acknowledged this Saturday that “on a romantic level”, he would like the Tokyo Olympics to be held in 2022, with the presence of the public; and not in August 2021, behind closed doors.

“What has to be done will be done. Decisions have already been made prioritizing the safety of athletes and citizens. It is true that they have been delayed and, at the infrastructure level, another year of waiting would be traumatic. On a romantic level , I would prefer to wait another year, “Nadal said at a press conference at the Foro Italico.

Nadal I would prefer that the Games be held in 2022 “for the simple fact that the situation evolves, in one year we trust that the majority of the population will be vaccinated and we can have the Games as we all know them.”

“The Games are perhaps the biggest party in sport, and the most important event in sport without an audience is less event. On a romantic level, I would like that. On a practical level, I am nobody to give an opinion on that,” he added .

Nadal He had already reviewed the situation of the Olympic Games at the beginning of his path to the Roman tournament, when he acknowledged that he is still not clear if he will participate, due to the pandemic. “I don’t know yet, I can’t give a clear answer (about his possible participation in the Tokyo Games) because I don’t know. In a normal world I would never think of missing the Games, of course, we all know how important they are to me. These situations, I don’t know, we’ll see in a couple of months, “Nadal said last Tuesday.

“I have to organize my calendar. In a normal year, my calendar is always clear to me since January 1, but this year is different. You have to be flexible, “he added.

“The pandemic has made us live things that we were not used to. When we talk about a pandemic we talk about young people, but I believe that they have the energy to adapt more. For us, who lead a life living in conditions that have changed drastically and we are more aware of the problems, this concern is more accentuated, “he concluded.