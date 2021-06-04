On a cot, Alexa Dellanos shows off charms to her fans | INSTAGRAM

There is nothing better for the beautiful american model Alexa Dellanos that the summer and now that the heat is arriving took the opportunity to visit the pool and show off in a swimsuit That made him say fantastic.

Is about two photographs placed as publication in its Official instagram, in which she appears in different ways in the first reclining on a cot and looking at the camera in a very flirtatious way while lifting her feet on the back and enjoying the beautiful weather.

For the second one, she is sitting in a gray armchair enjoying the sun tanning and of course making her figure look more than excellent under the rays of the sun.

The fans of the Beautiful young They came to support her, who in just one hour achieved more than 36,000 likes, and I also gathered a lot of comments where they write nice things, compliments, and positive messages to support her.

It is worth mentioning that the young woman has a very loyal audience that knows her and also knows that she is daughter of one of the most famous Telemundo presenters, Myrka dellanos, from whom by the way she inherited her beauty and on the occasions when they appear together, they even seem like sisters.

On several occasions we have been able to see them together but that does not happen every day so on the occasions that happens they are very special and end up being enjoyed very much by the fans who also love their family very much.

The photographs of Alexa Dellanos came to the Internet to make a success and be shared among users but that is not all because she also shares images of her personal life, such as one inside her house in which she appears hugging and kissing her puppy.

It is very interesting to be able to follow the young woman closely and appreciate her quality as an influencer and model always working constantly and striving to stand out in the Internet world and achieve those important numbers.